Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
851 Canton Center Road
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-4530
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St Thomas a' Becket Catholic Church
555 S Lilley Rd.
Canton, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St Thomas a' Becket Catholic Church
555 S Lilley Rd.
Canton, MI
View Map
Sally Hollbusch Obituary
Sally Hollbusch

Arcadia - Sally Hollbusch, age 81 of Arcadia, passed away on November 28, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Gerd for 58 years. Loving mother of Glenn (Lynn). Cherished grandmother of Heather, Lindsey and Erich. Dear sister to Tom, Sr. Edith and the late Jim.Visitation Thursday, December 5th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St Thomas a' Becket Catholic Church, 555 S Lilley Rd., Canton. Memorial donations in Mrs. Hollbusch's name are appreciated to the American Red Cross.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
