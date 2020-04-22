|
|
Sally Honkanen
St. Clair Shores - Sally Brey Honkanen, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, went to be with her Lord April 17, 2020. She was born April 23, 1934, to Floyd and Mabel Sieber. Sally is the beloved wife of Clarence for 61 years; mother of Stephen, Christian, Mark (Lynley) and Matthew; and grandmother of Samuel, Sophia, Aaron, Jacob, Noah, Grace, Natalie, Kelsey (Eric) Eby, Meredith, Paige, and Nicholas Honkanen and Katherine Grimes. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Rachel Grimes, her brother Floyd, and her sisters Ardyce Brewster, Doris, and Bette Jean. Sally was a passionate nurse, dedicated volunteer, and talented artist who will be greatly missed by all the family, friends, and strangers to whom she so gently ministered. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date, as will interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KaulFuneralHome.com. Donations can be made in Sally's memory to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020