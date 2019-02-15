Services
Gramer Funeral Home - Diener Chapel
48271 Van Dyke Ave.
Shelby Township, MI 48317
(586) 731-4150
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gramer Funeral Home - Diener Chapel
48271 Van Dyke Ave.
Shelby Township, MI 48317
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Nalepa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally J. Nalepa


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sally J. Nalepa Obituary
Sally J. Nalepa

- - Sally J. Nalepa, age 63, of Shelby Twp. died February 12th, 2019. She was born in Royal Oak to the late Helen and Bill Brake in 1955. Sally is survived by her loving husband Mark Nalepa; son Mark Nalepa; step-daughter Cindy Nalepa; 3 grandsons, Mark, Zach and Clayden; sisters Sue (Bob) Meeker and Amy (Phil) Skaleski; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sibling Ginni (Al) Bruchnak. Visitation Friday, February 15th, 2019 from 2-9pm at Gramer Funeral Home, Diener Chapel, 48271 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Twp., MI 48317; (586) 731-4150. Funeral Service 11am Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at the funeral home. www.GramerFuneralHome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gramer Funeral Home - Diener Chapel
Download Now