|
|
Sally J. Nalepa
- - Sally J. Nalepa, age 63, of Shelby Twp. died February 12th, 2019. She was born in Royal Oak to the late Helen and Bill Brake in 1955. Sally is survived by her loving husband Mark Nalepa; son Mark Nalepa; step-daughter Cindy Nalepa; 3 grandsons, Mark, Zach and Clayden; sisters Sue (Bob) Meeker and Amy (Phil) Skaleski; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sibling Ginni (Al) Bruchnak. Visitation Friday, February 15th, 2019 from 2-9pm at Gramer Funeral Home, Diener Chapel, 48271 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Twp., MI 48317; (586) 731-4150. Funeral Service 11am Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at the funeral home. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019