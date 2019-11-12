|
|
Sally "Madeline" Kirkup
Redford Twp - Sally "Madeline" Kirkup (nee: Shaheen) born March 5, 1929 passed away November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Kirkup. Proud mother of Susan (Michael) Birdsall, Daniel Kirkup, Norma (Michael) LaFever, Diane (Blaine) Vernal and Michael Kirkup. Dear grandma (Sito) of Wade LaFever, Kate Birdsall, Derrick Kirkup and Ben Birdsall. Visitation Thursday Nov 21st from 2-8:30pm with a 7:30pm rosary at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral service Friday Nov 22nd at 11am (in state 9am) at the funeral home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019