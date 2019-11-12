Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Kirkup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally "Madeline" Kirkup

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally "Madeline" Kirkup Obituary
Sally "Madeline" Kirkup

Redford Twp - Sally "Madeline" Kirkup (nee: Shaheen) born March 5, 1929 passed away November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert M. Kirkup. Proud mother of Susan (Michael) Birdsall, Daniel Kirkup, Norma (Michael) LaFever, Diane (Blaine) Vernal and Michael Kirkup. Dear grandma (Sito) of Wade LaFever, Kate Birdsall, Derrick Kirkup and Ben Birdsall. Visitation Thursday Nov 21st from 2-8:30pm with a 7:30pm rosary at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia. Funeral service Friday Nov 22nd at 11am (in state 9am) at the funeral home.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -