Sally Kushner
Beloved wife of the late Sol Kushner and companion of the late John McGann. Dear mother of Randee (Greg Mitchell) Kushner, Dr. Steven (Rebecca) Kushner and the late Jeffrey Kushner. Loving grandmother of Karly, Jillian and Jacob. Devoted sister of Ronald (Kathie) Berk and Barbara Lebus. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 11:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020