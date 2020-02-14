Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
THE DORFMAN CHAPEL
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
View Map
Sally Kushner Obituary
Sally Kushner

Beloved wife of the late Sol Kushner and companion of the late John McGann. Dear mother of Randee (Greg Mitchell) Kushner, Dr. Steven (Rebecca) Kushner and the late Jeffrey Kushner. Loving grandmother of Karly, Jillian and Jacob. Devoted sister of Ronald (Kathie) Berk and Barbara Lebus. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 11:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT THE HEBREW MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
