Sally Wagener
- - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away June 16, 2020 peacefully at her Troy residence, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ann Arbor, MI on May 19, 1951. Sally grew up in Birmingham, MI and raiser her family in Troy, MI where she resided for 44 years. She worked in the Birmingham School District with her last assignment at Quarton Elementary. Sally had a kind and generous spirit and was loved by family, friends, and neighbors. Sally's courage during her illness was an inspiration to all. Sally is survived by Jim, the love of her life, married for 44 wonderful years; loving mother of David (Erika), Beth Allor (Brian), Molly Reynolds (Kyle); adoring grandmother of Natalie, Lucas, Lucie, and Liam. Memorial Mass Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 am with Instate at 9:30am at Christ, Our Light! Catholic Church, 3077 Glouchester, Troy. Guests at Sally's funeral will be required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
