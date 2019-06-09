|
Salvatore Ciaramitaro
Shelby Township - May 31, 2019 Age 82
Loving husband of the late Jan and Pat. Dear father of Lisa Hillier, Bill (Reyne) Ciaramitaro and Tom (Nancy) Ciaramitaro. Dear grandfather of Rob, Nick, Josh and Gavyn. Dear brother of Rose (Ronald) Stencel and Paul (Leona) Ciaramitaro and the late Elizabeth (John) Trupiano. Sam was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sam was one of the owners of Ciaramitaro Produce Company. Sam's family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, June 22 from 9:30 am until 10:00 Funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. (Macomb Township) Military honors and Interment of ashes at Resurrection Cemetery after the Funeral Mass. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019