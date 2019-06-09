Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
Macomb Township, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
Macomb Township, MI
Salvatore Ciaramitaro


1937 - 2019
Salvatore Ciaramitaro Obituary
Salvatore Ciaramitaro

Shelby Township - May 31, 2019 Age 82

Loving husband of the late Jan and Pat. Dear father of Lisa Hillier, Bill (Reyne) Ciaramitaro and Tom (Nancy) Ciaramitaro. Dear grandfather of Rob, Nick, Josh and Gavyn. Dear brother of Rose (Ronald) Stencel and Paul (Leona) Ciaramitaro and the late Elizabeth (John) Trupiano. Sam was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Sam was one of the owners of Ciaramitaro Produce Company. Sam's family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, June 22 from 9:30 am until 10:00 Funeral Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. (Macomb Township) Military honors and Interment of ashes at Resurrection Cemetery after the Funeral Mass. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
