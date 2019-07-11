Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Community
40501 Hayes Rd.
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Community
40501 Hayes Rd.
Clinton Twp, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Garrisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore "Sam" Garrisi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Salvatore "Sam" Garrisi Obituary
Salvatore "Sam" Garrisi

- - Salvatore "Sam" Garrisi was called home to our Heavenly Father on July 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 65years Rosalia Pizzo Garrisi, his sons Vincent (Lori), Joseph ( Leslie), daughters Maria (Rick) Tideswell and Nancy Rose ( Mark) Garrisi-Bowman, and the late Salvatore J. (Debra), and 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters Teresa Hensler and Maria Mattingly. He is loved and missed by all.

Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, 2:00-9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Funeral, Saturday, July 13, 2019, Instate 9:00 am until 9:30 am Mass at St. Michael Catholic Community, 40501 Hayes Rd., Clinton Twp. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now