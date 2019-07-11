|
|
Salvatore "Sam" Garrisi
- - Salvatore "Sam" Garrisi was called home to our Heavenly Father on July 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Sam is survived by his loving wife of 65years Rosalia Pizzo Garrisi, his sons Vincent (Lori), Joseph ( Leslie), daughters Maria (Rick) Tideswell and Nancy Rose ( Mark) Garrisi-Bowman, and the late Salvatore J. (Debra), and 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters Teresa Hensler and Maria Mattingly. He is loved and missed by all.
Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, 2:00-9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Funeral, Saturday, July 13, 2019, Instate 9:00 am until 9:30 am Mass at St. Michael Catholic Community, 40501 Hayes Rd., Clinton Twp. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019