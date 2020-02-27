Resources
Livonia - "Sam the Barber" Passed away February 27, 2020. Age 83.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Rose. Cherished grandfather of Samantha and Kiera Amore. Also survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers.

Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Sunday 3-7 pm. Funeral Service Monday 11 am from the Griffin Chapel. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
