|
|
Salvatore Modica-Amore
Livonia - "Sam the Barber" Passed away February 27, 2020. Age 83.
Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Rose. Cherished grandfather of Samantha and Kiera Amore. Also survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Sunday 3-7 pm. Funeral Service Monday 11 am from the Griffin Chapel. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020