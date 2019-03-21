Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
35955 Ryan Road
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
35955 Ryan Road
View Map
Salvatore "Sam" Oliverio Obituary
Salvatore "Sam" Oliverio

Sterling Heights - OLIVERIO, SALVATORE "SAM" Age 89 March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee PILAROWSKI) for 64 years. Loving father of Roseanne Childers, Mark(Deb)Oliverio, Nick(Elena Mayorova)Oliverio & Sandy Oliverio. Proud grandfather of Christopher(Shauna)Oliverio, Nicholas Oliverio II, Jeffrey(Becki)Childers, Gregory(Alison)Oliverio, Michael(Nicole)Oliverio, James(Christine)Childers & Rachel(Danny)Schick. Great grandfather of 15. Visitation Friday 3-9pm with 7:00pm Rosary at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Funeral Saturday Instate 10:30am at St. Rene Goupil Church 35955 Ryan (btw. 15 & 16 Mile Rds.) until time of Mass at 11:00am. Donations are welcome to the . Share memories with the family at their "On Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
