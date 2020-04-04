Services
Bloomfield Hills - Sam Frank, 93, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died on 02 April 2020. Beloved husband of the late Donna Frank. Cherished father of Melissa (Robert) Lindman and Wendy Frank. Loving Poppy and Grandpa of Ashley, Jordan, and Hailey Lindman, and Oliver Frank. Brother of the late Ruth (the late Allen) Kramer. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE, 10:00 a.m., SUNDAY, APRIL 5, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
