Sam Hagenian
Novi - Sam Hagenian of Novi, MI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 92.
Devoted husband of Antoinette (Toni) nee Vogel for 59 years. Loving father to Kathy (Tim McDonald) Hagenian, Michael (Karen) Hagenian, Liz (Jack) Buoscio. Devoted Grandpa to Sean, Kasey, Luke, Nicole, Alex, Samantha, Olivia, and Ben. Brother of the late Mikel (Beryl) Hagenian.
Sam was born to Dikranhouhi nee Djebidelikian and Missak (Mike) Hagenian on April 22, 1927 in Detroit, MI. He graduated from Cass Technical High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1945. He served proudly on a ship based in Adak, Alaska through the end of World War II and then in the Naval Reserves. After the war, he graduated from Michigan State where he was an active member of Psi Upsilon Fraternity. He spent the majority of his career as a manufacturer's representative in the electronics industry. He was introduced to Toni, the love of his life, by his best friend; at first sight, he said "I'm going to marry her". Sam and Toni spent 26 years raising their family in Lathrup Village, MI before retiring to Scottsdale, AZ. They returned to the metro Detroit area in 2000 to be closer to family, living in South Lyon and then Novi, MI.
Sam was known to all as a thoughtful and generous soul who touched the hearts of many. He never met a stranger and took great joy in helping others, no matter how great or small the task.
A private family service was held on Saturday, January 11. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association would be appreciated, https://www.lbda.org/donate. The family welcomes memories, photos, and messages in their guest book online https://www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Sam-Hagenian/.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020