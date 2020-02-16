Services
1948 - 2020
Sam Leto Obituary
Sam Leto

Sam Leto, born May 4, 1948, passed away on February 13, 2020, surrounded by the people he loved most — his family. Originally from Detroit, Sam worked too many jobs to keep count. From manager at Mr. C's Deli to daycare provider at P.S. Wee Care, Papa Sam always found a way to keep busy. But what he loved most was his family. Most of which were related by blood, but many who were related simply out of love — as if they were one of his own. Sam is preceded in death by his father, Salvatore (Sam) Leto. But he is survived by his wonderful wife of 53 years, Sandy Leto, his mom, Mary-Ann Leto, his brothers and sisters, Angie (Tom), Bill (Nancy), Tom (Sue), Mary (Dan), and Diane. He is also survived by his three children, Pete (Corinne), Paul (Heidi), and Penny (Shane). And lastly, his grandchildren, Jessica, Ryan, Richard, Justin (Taylor), Kaylee, Evan, Kelsey, Adam, Elizabeth, Laken, Anthony, Blake, Guin, Ireland, Noah, and Roanin. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 2 pm until time of the funeral service at 7 pm at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, Sam's family has asked that donations be made in his name to The Rainbow Connection in Rochester, Michigan. Share a memory at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
