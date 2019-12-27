|
|
Samuel C. Brooks, Jr.
May 12, 1928 - December 15, 2019
Samuel C. Brooks Jr. died peacefully at home at age 91 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Webster Brooks, and son, James Winfried Brooks. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Frieda Brooks and children, Katie Brooks Robertson and husband Mike (Fishers, Indiana), and Carroll Brooks and wife Janie (Seoul, South Korea); and his grandchildren, Samuel, Phillip, Jake, Lauren, and Ben; and many nieces and nephews.
Sam was born and raised in Winchester, Virginia. He received his Bachelor's degree from Carnegie Mellon University and Master's and doctorate degrees from University of Wisconsin-Madison. He served in the United States Army. He was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal during the Korean War. Sam worked at Wayne State University School of Medicine as a professor of Biochemistry from 1959-2006. He was widely known for his scientific and scholarly contributions to understanding the role of the estrogen receptor in breast cancer. He was an outstanding researcher, scientific mentor, and teacher. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, skiing, reading WW II history novels, watching Wisconsin Badgers football and spending time with family and friends. Sam will be fondly remembered for his kindness, sense of humor, knack for storytelling, and his love of animals.
A celebration of Sam's life will take place at St. Martin-Tours Catholic Church, 400 Sharp Ave, Oak Creek, CO 80467, at 11:00am on December 29, 2019. Memorial donations may be made in Sam's name to Yampa Valley Medical Center Foundation (website www.yvmcf.org or email: [email protected]).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019