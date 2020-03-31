Services
Samuel E. Pardy Obituary
Samuel E. Pardy

Dearborn - Samuel E. Pardy, age 93, passed away March 22, 2020 at Beaumont Commons in Dearborn, Michigan.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Helen of 68 years. Both were born and raised in Detroit. They lived and raised their children in the Historic Woodbridge neighborhood before moving to Beaumont Commons.

Besides being a devoted husband, he was a beloved father and is survived by six children and their spouses, Michael (Sara), Stephen (Sara), Kathleen, David (Heather), Daniel (Gerald), and Dennis (Monica); six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and longtime friends. He is predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Sam will be greatly missed by all, but remembered for the love he had for Helen, his family, and friends.

There will be no service at this time. Condolences can be sent at hackettmetcalf.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
