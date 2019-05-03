|
Samuel L. Davis
West Bloomfield - Samuel L. Davis, 87, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 01 May 2019. Beloved husband of the late Judge Sandra Silver Davis. Cherished father of Erica Choucroun of West Potomac, MD. Proud grandfather of Mina Cherie Choucroun. Loving brother of Geri Davis of Rockport, MA. Devoted son of the late Carolyn and the late Ben Davis, and the late David Weiss. Also survived by Sandra's children, Steven Silver, Kenneth (Elizabeth) Silver and Charles Silver, and Sandra's grandchildren, Daniella, Eric, Joseph, Shelby, Annie, Jocelyn and Gordon. Also survived by the Weiss family, his lifelong friend Dan Greenberg, and other loving relatives and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES AT 3:00 P.M. SUNDAY, MAY 5, 2019 AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 3, 2019