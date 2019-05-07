Services
Borek Jennings Funeral Home-Hamburg Chapel
7425 Michigan 36
Hamburg, MI 48139
(810) 231-0200
Samuel Luther Cole III

Novi - Samuel Luther Cole III, Novi, MI, 62. Beloved husband of Janice. Dearest father of Samuel IV (Kassandra), Jessica (Michael) Mullins; loving brother of David (Mary Ann), James (Sandra), beloved grandfather of Elana. Gathering Wed. May 8, 2-8PM, Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Hamburg Chapel. Community Farewell 11AM (10AM gather), Thurs., May 9, Borek Jennings, Hamburg. Guestbook: www.borekjennings.com, messages of comfort: 1-877-231-7900.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 7, 2019
