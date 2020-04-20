Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
Samuel S. Klein, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away after a valiant battle with an acute illness on Sunday, April, 19, 2020, just 6 days shy of his 96th birthday. Sam was born on April 25, 1924 in Detroit, Michigan to Harry and Gussie (Leet) Klein. On September 7, 1946, he married Harriet "Cookie" Heller. They raised two lovely daughters, Rosemary and Kay-Ellen. In his latter years he met Roberta Weisswasser, with her and her gracious family they created countless more memories. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Cookie and daughter Kay-Ellen. He is survived by his twin sister Rose, younger sister Madelyn, daughter Rosemary (Robert) Lee, son-in-law Robert Murphy, grandchildren James, Jillian, Diana, Cindy, Cathie, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Sam, for all to attend, will be planned once we are through these troubling times. Sam, of all people, would want to protect us, and for everyone to keep themselves safe and healthy.

PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, AT 1:00 P.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020.

www.irakaufman.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
