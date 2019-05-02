|
|
Samuel "Sam" Scalisi
- - Samuel "Sam" Scalisi, age 78, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Consetta "Connie." Dear brother of Rosa (Mike) Gracey, Jim Scalisi, Dennis Scalisi, Terri (Ron) Matz, Robin (Jeff) Kish, Joe (Lynne) Lipari, Sal (Jackie) Lipari and Nanette Lipari. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, May 2 from 4-8pm and Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm Scripture at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Saturday 10am until time of Mass 10:30 at Holy Family Church, 641 Chrysler Dr., Detroit. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019