Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Lying in State
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
641 Chrysler Dr.
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
641 Chrysler Dr.
Detroit, MI
- - Samuel "Sam" Scalisi, age 78, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Consetta "Connie." Dear brother of Rosa (Mike) Gracey, Jim Scalisi, Dennis Scalisi, Terri (Ron) Matz, Robin (Jeff) Kish, Joe (Lynne) Lipari, Sal (Jackie) Lipari and Nanette Lipari. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, May 2 from 4-8pm and Friday 3-9pm with a 7pm Scripture at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. Instate Saturday 10am until time of Mass 10:30 at Holy Family Church, 641 Chrysler Dr., Detroit. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at www.bcfhsterlingheights.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 2, 2019
