Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Sandra A. Wagenschutz Obituary
Sandra A. Wagenschutz

Plymouth - September 10, 2019 Age 87. Beloved wife of Bob. Loving mother of Lynda (Lee Roy) Stults, Terry (Catherine), and Tami (Wayne) Krogmeier. Proud grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 14. Dear sister of Carolynn Beyer, and the late Francis, Janice, and Steven. Funeral Service Monday, September 16th 10:30 AM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Visitation Sunday, September 15th 2-8 PM. Memorials may be made to . To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 13, 2019
