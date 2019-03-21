|
|
Sandra Ann Aurand
- - Aurand, Sandra Ann, Sandy was born on November 28, 1948 and died on March 18, 2019 at 70 years old. Sandy spent most of her life working as a registered nurse in home health care. She raised one daughter, Carrie, with her husband, Raymond. Sandy and Ray were married for 42 years until his death in 2015. Sandy was known for being a giver and putting friends and family first. She had great strength and fight within her. She was passionate about swimming, reading, musicals, politics, and above all, Detroit Lions football. Sandy created a life to be proud of and a life well lived. She was always surrounded by love and support and will continued to be loved, celebrated, and remembered. Family and friends are invited and welcomed to attend Sandy's viewing and funeral. Her visitation will be held at Potere-Modetz Funeral Home 339 Walnut Boulevard, Rochester, MI 48307 on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2pm-7pm. Her funeral service will be held at the same location on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1pm. Memorials in Sandy's name may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019