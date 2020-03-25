|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Batke
Redford - Sandra "Sandy" Lynne (Wellwood) Batke Age 72 of Redford Michigan passed away on March 23, 2020 at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia. She had her loving family by her side. Sandy was born August 17, 1947 in Highland Park, Michigan to Percy and Nora (Senior) Wellwood. Sadly, Sandy's father passed away when she was only four years old. Sandy's mother later remarried Frank Maisano. She gained step-siblings and enjoyed her newly expanded family. Sandy was a 1966 graduate of Redford Union High School. On May 9, 1969, she married Leon Batke, and they were blessed with one daughter, Gail. Sandy was employed for 20 years at American Yazaki North America in Canton, Michigan as an Automotive Wiring Harness Supervisor. Sandy was proceeded in death by her parents and step-father along with her brother Victor Wellwood and step-brother, Jo Jo Maisano. She is survived by her loving husband, Leon; daughter, Gail (Dee-Dee Lawrence); sister, Linda Kurth (Noel); step-sister, Angie Albright and dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. In accordance with Sandy's wishes, cremation will take place and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial tributes suggested to the . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020