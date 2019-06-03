|
Sandra Cook
- - COOK, SANDRA Beloved wife of the late Simon Cook. Dear mother of Craig Cook, Denise (Bradley) Weisman, and the late Lauri Ann Cook. Dearest sister of Janice (the late Stephen) Leibhan and the late Errol Berkley. Loving grandmother of Courtney (Kevin) Wiley, Adam (Sarah) Cook, Brooke (Nick) Atkins, Jordan Weisman, and Austin Weisman. Great-grandmother of Sydney, Simon, Jace, Kylie and Cameron. Sister-in-law of Elaine (the late Daniel) Epstein. Also remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 11:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS, 248-406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY, LIVONIA, or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 3, 2019