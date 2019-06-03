Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
- - COOK, SANDRA Beloved wife of the late Simon Cook. Dear mother of Craig Cook, Denise (Bradley) Weisman, and the late Lauri Ann Cook. Dearest sister of Janice (the late Stephen) Leibhan and the late Errol Berkley. Loving grandmother of Courtney (Kevin) Wiley, Adam (Sarah) Cook, Brooke (Nick) Atkins, Jordan Weisman, and Austin Weisman. Great-grandmother of Sydney, Simon, Jace, Kylie and Cameron. Sister-in-law of Elaine (the late Daniel) Epstein. Also remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES TODAY, 11:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS, 248-406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY, LIVONIA, or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 3, 2019
