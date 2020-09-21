1/1
Sandra E. Pucci
SANDRA E. PUCCI

of Canton - age 82 passed away September 19, 2020. Sandra was the loving wife of Paul for 62 years. Beloved mother of Andrew (Fran), Matthew, Margaret (Andrew) Hansen, Julie (Bill) Hultgren and the late Paul (the late Peggy). Cherished grandma of 9 and great grandma of 7. Dear sister of Rosemarie Jakeway. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W, Main St. Brighton. Instate Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 711 Rickett Rd. Brighton until the time of her mass at 10:30 a.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehngriffinfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
