Sandra Jean Hodges
- - Sandra (Sandi) Jean Hodges (née Cristiano), 64 of Bloomfield Hills passed away on 25 June 2019 following a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Sandi was born on 26 September 1954 in Detroit, MI. She grew up in Redford Township, graduated from Thurston High School in 1972, then earned a BS in Dental Hygiene from the University of Michigan and worked successfully as a dental hygienist for 17 years. Sandi was always giving, putting the needs of others before herself. She greatly valued family and was a devoted wife, mother, and daughter. Sandi will be deeply missed by her husband of nearly 37 years, Joseph W. Hodges and her children Joseph, and Bryan (fiancé Leah Dancz); her mother, Adelaide (Lottie) Cristiano, mother-in-law Anne M. Hodges; sister Lynda M. Cristiano, MD and brother, John J. Cristiano; Godmother Auntie Jean, and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elia (Nonnie) and Italo Vitali, and Lucy and Joseph Cristiano; father John Frank Cristiano, and father-in-law, Joseph E. Hodges. Sandi had a special gift of kindness and will be missed by all whose lives she touched with joy, love, and inspiration. Please join us in a celebration of her life. The family will receive family and friends on Sunday, 30 June 2019 from 2-8 pm, with a 7 pm Rosary at the AJ Desmond Funeral Home, 32515 Woodward Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073 (248.549.0500). A funeral mass is planned for Monday, 01 July 2019 11 am (in state 10:30 am), at St. Hugo Catholic Church (main church), 2401 Opdyke Road, Bloomfield Hill, MI 48304. Interment services will be held privately at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Southfield, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandi's name to support pancreatic cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston MA; or Fr. Solanus Casey Capuchin Center, 1820 Mt Elliott St, Detroit, MI 48207.
