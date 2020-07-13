Sandra Kay Jarosz
Sandra Kay Jarosz, age 68, Winter Resident of Avon Park since 2015, having come from Howell, MI, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2020. She was born February 12, 1952 in Jackson, MI to Joseph Wilkinson and Margurite Willard. Sandra is survived by Son- Seth Gerecke of Howell, MI; Brothers Ted Wilkinson of Lansing, MI and Rick Wilkinson of Brighton, MI.
Services entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825
Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com