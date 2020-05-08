|
|
Sandra Lubinski
Wyandotte - Lubinski, Sandra Jean. May 5, 2020. Age 73 of Wyandotte. Cherished wife of Nicholas. Loving mother of Stephen and Martin. Dear sister of Robert (Cheryll) Magiera. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Jean Magiera. Known to her family and friends as Sandi, she will be deeply missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Donations may be made in Sandi's honor to and/ or Father Solanus Center. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Sandi's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020