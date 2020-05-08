Services
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Lubinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lubinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lubinski Obituary
Sandra Lubinski

Wyandotte - Lubinski, Sandra Jean. May 5, 2020. Age 73 of Wyandotte. Cherished wife of Nicholas. Loving mother of Stephen and Martin. Dear sister of Robert (Cheryll) Magiera. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Jean Magiera. Known to her family and friends as Sandi, she will be deeply missed by all. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. Donations may be made in Sandi's honor to and/ or Father Solanus Center. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Sandi's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -