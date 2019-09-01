Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Sandra Rogers


1943 - 2019
Sandra Rogers Obituary
Sandra Rogers

ROYAL OAK - Rogers, Sandra K. Age 76. August 29, 2019.

Loving mother of Marcy (John) Hale and Jill (Sky) McBeth. Proud grandmother of Maria Vicini, Katerina Vicini, Joseph McBeth, Nicklaus McBeth and Lauren McBeth. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8 from 3 pm until time of memorial service 4 pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd. (4 blks E. of Woodward) Royal Oak. Memorial contributions to or Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
