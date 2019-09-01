|
|
Sandra Rogers
ROYAL OAK - Rogers, Sandra K. Age 76. August 29, 2019.
Loving mother of Marcy (John) Hale and Jill (Sky) McBeth. Proud grandmother of Maria Vicini, Katerina Vicini, Joseph McBeth, Nicklaus McBeth and Lauren McBeth. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8 from 3 pm until time of memorial service 4 pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd. (4 blks E. of Woodward) Royal Oak. Memorial contributions to or Friends of Michigan Animals Rescue are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019