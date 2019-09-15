|
Sandra Romej
Livonia - On September 12, 2019, Sandy passed away peacefully in her sleep at Angela Hospice Care Center in Livonia, Michigan. Born into this world on June 8, 1951, she was 68 years old. Sandy is survived by her son, Matthew (his partner Allison), and her husband of thirty five years, Michael. Sandy is preceded in death by her sister, Sheryl Feustel. Sandy is survived by her sister, Sue Stobbelaar and by her sister-in-laws: Susan Dwyer (David), Karen (Robin) Souders, Deborah (Scott) Romej, and Carol Romej (Joy Johnsen). Her brother-in-laws, Daniel Romej and Richard Stobbelaar, her father-in-law, Norbert, and her mother-in-law Irene Romej, and her many nieces and nephews, James Feustel (great nephews Parker and Noah) and Michael Feustel (great nieces Emma and Isabelle, and great nephew, Christopher), Tracey (Steve) Quigley, and Shelley (Jerry) Parks, and her great nephew, Rogan and great niece, Rhianna, Kevin Souders, Kathryn Souders, Lauren Mazzella, Marissa Kelly, Rich Freeman, Kristin Cooper.
Sandy was born in Spring Lake, Michigan but, spent much of her life on the old west side of Ann Arbor. She spent her early years enjoying Bliss Beach. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan, and had converted from the Wolverines to the Spartans when her son, Matt, attended then graduated from MSU. She is a graduate of Spring Lake High (1969) and has two degrees from the University of Michigan, her BA (1974) and a Master of Social Work in (1983). She was a social worker in Ann Arbor for nearly thirty years specializing in child therapy. When she retired from social work, she enjoyed her time with children at Annie's Day Care. She was the pied piper of children, she had a gift for relating to children. They often asked for their 'Aunt' Sandy. She enjoyed walking downtown, conversing with her neighbors and the companionship of her dogs.
Sandy's life is summed up by the starfish parable. A beach walker is picking up starfish washed ashore by the high tide, and gently throwing them back into the ocean. A puzzled passerby asks what she is doing. The walker says, I am saving the starfish. The passerby responds, but there are thousands of starfish and only one of you, what difference can you make? She replies - I make a difference for everyone I touch.
Sandy will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Sandy's name to the Humane Society of Huron Valley
