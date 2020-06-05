Sandra Strzalkowski
Redford - Age 60 Beloved wife of Timothy. Loving mother of Robert Herron and Phillip Strzalkowski. Daughter-in-law of Loretta Strzalkowski. Sister of James (Sue) Russell and Dennis (Cindy) Russell. Funeral service Monday 12:00 P.M. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Family suggests memorials to Henry Ford Game on Cancer or Gleaners of Southeast Michigan. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Redford - Age 60 Beloved wife of Timothy. Loving mother of Robert Herron and Phillip Strzalkowski. Daughter-in-law of Loretta Strzalkowski. Sister of James (Sue) Russell and Dennis (Cindy) Russell. Funeral service Monday 12:00 P.M. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Family suggests memorials to Henry Ford Game on Cancer or Gleaners of Southeast Michigan. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.