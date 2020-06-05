Sandra Strzalkowski
Redford - Age 60 Beloved wife of Timothy. Loving mother of Robert Herron and Phillip Strzalkowski. Daughter-in-law of Loretta Strzalkowski. Sister of James (Sue) Russell and Dennis (Cindy) Russell. Funeral service Monday 12:00 P.M. St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Family suggests memorials to Henry Ford Game on Cancer or Gleaners of Southeast Michigan. www.santeiufuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
