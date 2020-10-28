Sandra Sullaway Gibbings
Livonia - Sandra Sullaway Gibbings, age 70, of Livonia, Michigan died October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Jesse (Becky) Gibbings and Colin Gibbings. Proud grandmother of Abbie Rose Gibbings. Dear sister of Ellie (Tom) Hayes and Robert (Gail) Sullaway. Predeceased by her parents Martin Sullaway and Mildred Sullaway. Sandra was a registered nurse who worked with at-risk pregnancies and was a longtime advocate and activist in the women's health movement. Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and going to the movies with her husband and sons. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES 1:00 P.M. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2020 AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes suggested to the Capuchin Brothers Detroit Chapter, 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com