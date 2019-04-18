Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Tremonti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Tremonti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Tremonti Obituary
Sandra Tremonti

Stuart - Sandra Kay Tremonti, 77, of Stuart, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Sandra only moved here to South River from Alden, MI eight months ago and enjoyed calling Stuart, FL her new home. She enjoyed being a wife and mother to her five children and eleven grandchildren. Sandra especially enjoyed gardening.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Hugo Tremonti of Stuart, FL; her five children Lucia Feltz, of Fenton MI, Peter (Janine) Tremonti of Orion MI, Paul Tremonti of Traverse City, MI, Phil (Krista) Tremonti of Alden MI and Andrea (Barton) Rachwal of Orchard Lake, MI; her sister Mary Langham of Okemos, MI and ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Sandra's Life will be held at Coats Funeral Home in Waterford, MI. Saturday April 20th from 2pm-4:30pm with service at 4:00pm.

Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now