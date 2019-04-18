|
|
Sandra Tremonti
Stuart - Sandra Kay Tremonti, 77, of Stuart, FL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Sandra only moved here to South River from Alden, MI eight months ago and enjoyed calling Stuart, FL her new home. She enjoyed being a wife and mother to her five children and eleven grandchildren. Sandra especially enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Hugo Tremonti of Stuart, FL; her five children Lucia Feltz, of Fenton MI, Peter (Janine) Tremonti of Orion MI, Paul Tremonti of Traverse City, MI, Phil (Krista) Tremonti of Alden MI and Andrea (Barton) Rachwal of Orchard Lake, MI; her sister Mary Langham of Okemos, MI and ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A Celebration of Sandra's Life will be held at Coats Funeral Home in Waterford, MI. Saturday April 20th from 2pm-4:30pm with service at 4:00pm.
Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019