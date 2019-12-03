Services
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Dr. Sandy Weinstock


1944 - 2019
Dr. Sandy Weinstock Obituary
Dr. Sandy Weinstock

Farmington Hills - Sandy Weinstock, 75, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on December 1, 2019. He was born on December 30, 1944 in Detroit, the son of the late Herman and Esther Weinstock. Sandy will be remembered by his daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Nick Weil, his brother and sister-in-law, Joel and Alison Weinstock, niece and nephews, Lisa, Jeff, and Andrew, and other loving family members and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE 10:30 A.M. THURSDAY, 12/5/2019 AT HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL IN OAK PARK. Interment: Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. (248) 543-1622.www.hebrewmemorial.org

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
