1/1
Sanford Allen Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sanford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanford Allen Cohen

Sanford Allen Cohen, August 21, 1949 - December 4, 2020, was born in Detroit, Michigan to Herbert and Belle Cohen.

Sanford was an educator, witty raconteur, and author of stories, poems and satirical songs, which delighted all who heard him perform them. As a gifted youth and influential man, Sanford's interests were many and varied. He loved and expounded on baseball, movies, and travel, especially to natural settings. A gentle man, he appreciated plants and animals of all kinds, especially the two cats who dwelled in his Royal Oak home.

He was a graduate of Wayne State University, with a BA and MA in History, and he taught Social Studies at Detroit's Southeastern High School for over 30 years. His role as a teacher exceeded standard classroom curricula as he proudly led the after-school Southeastern Chess Club to national acclaim many times over.

Sanford was beloved by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Kozlowski, his sister, Brenda (Howard) Rosenberg, and many cousins near and far.

A celebration of his remarkable life is being planned for the summer of 2021.

Donations to the following organizations in his name are recommended: Greenpeace or The Cat Connection




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved