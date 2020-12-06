Sanford Allen Cohen



Sanford Allen Cohen, August 21, 1949 - December 4, 2020, was born in Detroit, Michigan to Herbert and Belle Cohen.



Sanford was an educator, witty raconteur, and author of stories, poems and satirical songs, which delighted all who heard him perform them. As a gifted youth and influential man, Sanford's interests were many and varied. He loved and expounded on baseball, movies, and travel, especially to natural settings. A gentle man, he appreciated plants and animals of all kinds, especially the two cats who dwelled in his Royal Oak home.



He was a graduate of Wayne State University, with a BA and MA in History, and he taught Social Studies at Detroit's Southeastern High School for over 30 years. His role as a teacher exceeded standard classroom curricula as he proudly led the after-school Southeastern Chess Club to national acclaim many times over.



Sanford was beloved by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy Kozlowski, his sister, Brenda (Howard) Rosenberg, and many cousins near and far.



A celebration of his remarkable life is being planned for the summer of 2021.



Donations to the following organizations in his name are recommended: Greenpeace or The Cat Connection









