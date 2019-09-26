|
|
Sannyu Makunda Bogan-Allen
Detroit - On January 26, 1973, the Lord bestowed a bundle of joy to the Bogan Family, Sannyu Makunda Bogan-Allen. The significance of her name was a testimony to the spirit she conveyed to all those she touched during her wonderful life. The meaning of her African first name "Sannyu" is translated to "Ever Happy" and the middle name Makunda translates to "Daughter of a King!"
This Princess consumed all those in her presence with her positive, upbeat approach to life. That infectious smile spread joy to friends, relatives and strangers, alike!
Sannyu's uniqueness was recognized as soon as she began Spain Elementary School when she was selected as one of the first students to attend the Field School for the Gifted and Talented. This was a Detroit Public Schools experiment to cater to students that possessed exceptional ability in the academic and musical fields. The school exists today as Bates Academy.
When Sannyu reached Mumford High School, she was selected for a program spear-headed by DPS and the business community dubbed the Mumford Compact. This program guaranteed four years of college to those students that were successful.
Sannyu received admission letters from Harvard and the University of Michigan. It was an easy call for her because she was eager to join her sister Jena who was already a University of Michigan student.
Sannyu fell ill before completing her studies at the University of Michigan.
In the interim Sannyu met and married Kimani Allen. Upon the dissolution of her marriage to Kimani she met her ultimate soul-mate, James Alexander and they indulged in passions of travel, cooking and music.
Sannyu relentlessly pursued her education, so she enrolled in the University of Phoenix earning both Bachelor's and Masters' Degrees.
Unfortunately, Sannyu succumbed to the lingering illness, incurred at the University of Michigan and made her peaceful transition at Henry Ford Hospital in the presence of her loving family and friends holding vigil at her bedside.
She truly left a giant footprint during her short period of time on this earth.
Sannyu left a host of friends and family to mourn her passing; Among those are her mother Gloria D. Bogan, father Sidney E. Bogan, step-mother Taun W. Bogan, siblings Gloria Selena Walker, Jena Baker- Calloway, Tia Baker-Mullen, Julian C. Bogan, Joshua Smith-Bogan, Justin A. Smith ; soul-mate James Alexander, Jr. ,aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019