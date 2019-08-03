Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church.
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
1920 - 2019
Santa Yugovich Obituary
Santa Yugovich

- - YUGOVICH, SANTA July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearest mother of Dianna (the late William) Kinaschuk, Michael, John (Barbara) and the late Joseph. Loving grandma of Jason, Karla, Adriana, Jill (Andrew) Fullerton, Lindsay (Sean) Pattison, James and Sarah. Loving great-grandma of Jake Pattison, Gia Pattison, Henry Pattison, Nicolas Fullerton. Dear Sister of Josephine Orlichand. The late Lorenzo Sollena and Marguerita Mustazza. Visitation Sunday from 2-8 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Instate Monday at 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10 am at St. Alphonsus Church. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 3, 2019
