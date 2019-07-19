|
|
Sante Mario Cundari
- - Cundari, Sante Mario, age 86, July 16, 2019. Loving husband of Mona and late Dorothy. Stepfather of Marvin Campbell (Kelly), Amanda Chaar, Elsa Adam (Raymond), Charlie Chaar, and Sharon Chaar. Step grandfather of Michael Campbell. Brother of Diana Curcione (the late Dante), Josephine Fera (Dr. Peter), and Dr. Frank Cundari (Vicki). Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday from 12 Noon to 7pm with a 6pm Rosary at. A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Monday, 11am at St. Genevieve Parish, 29015 Jamison St., Livonia. Visitation at church begins 10:30am. Memorial tributes to .
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 19 to July 20, 2019