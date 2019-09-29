|
Sara Ann Blasius
- - Passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Keith for 42 years and loving mother of Elizabeth (Julio Munoz) and Aaron (Lisa). Sara enjoyed a full life and was deeply admired by friends and family. She loved spending her retirement years gardening and reading on her beach on Lake Huron. For more information about Sara's memorial services please visit A.J. Desmond's website at www.desmondfuneralhome.com.
