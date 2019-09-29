Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple & Big Beaver)
Troy, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home
2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple & Big Beaver)
Troy, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis D'Assisi Catholic Church
4500 Wesson Street
Detroit, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis D'Assisi Catholic Church
4500 Wesson Street
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Blasius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Ann Blasius


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Ann Blasius Obituary
Sara Ann Blasius

- - Passed away on September 19, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved wife of Keith for 42 years and loving mother of Elizabeth (Julio Munoz) and Aaron (Lisa). Sara enjoyed a full life and was deeply admired by friends and family. She loved spending her retirement years gardening and reading on her beach on Lake Huron. For more information about Sara's memorial services please visit A.J. Desmond's website at www.desmondfuneralhome.com.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.