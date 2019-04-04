Services
West Bloomfield - Sara Garelik, 97, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 03 April 2019. Beloved wife of the late Morton Garelik. Cherished mother of Elaine (Mel) Raznick and Philip (Laura) Garelik. Loving Grandma Sara of Brian (Rochelle) Raznick, Dr. Lisa (Jason) Hodes, Jason (Stacey) Raznick, Jaime (Eric) Grodsky, and Dr. Jessica Garelik. Proud great-grandmother of Gracie and Jake Raznick, Megan and Talia Hodes, Riley, Josh, and Aria Raznick, Cameron and Brandon Grodsky. Devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Tillie Mautner. Sister of the late Mary Mautner, the late Pauline (the late Saul) Bloom, and the late Emeline Sampson. Also survived by her loving caregiver and companion Charlanne Thaxton. SERVICES 3:00 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2019 AT THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
