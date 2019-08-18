Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Mary Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce
Milford, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
1955 E. Commerce
Milford, MI
Sarafina Evanoff Obituary
Sarafina Evanoff

- - Sarafina Evanoff, age 87 August 16, 2019, Beloved wife of George of 63 years. Loving mother of Linda Bahnmiller, Mark Evanoff and the late Marianne. Grandmother of Stephanie and Ryan Bahnmiller. Dear sister of Rita Barry. Mrs. Evanoff was a U of M Football season ticket holder for many years. She enjoyed the Red Wings, bingo, knitting, dancing, reading and ceramics. Sarafina loved spending time with her family.

Visitation 2-8 pm Monday, August 19, 2019, at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi (248 348 1800). Scripture service 7 pm Monday. In-state 10:30 am Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Saint Mary Lady of the Snows Catholic Church 1955 E. Commerce, Milford until time of mass at 11 am. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church. Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
