Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwestern Hwy.,
Southfield, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Armenian Church
22001 Northwestern Hwy.
Southfield, MI
Grosse Pointe Woods - KAYSSERIAN SARAH Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Michael M. Kaysserian. Dearest mother of Dr. Kerry (Donna) Kaysserian, Kiana (Bob) Rose. Loving grandmother of Mallory (Katie) Kaysserian, Kevin Kaysserian, Kylie Rose and Michael Rose. Also survived by the Mamassian, Javizian, and Hazergian families. Visiting Friday 4-8 p.m. with Dan Gark prayers at 7:30 p.m. in Verheyden Funeral Home, 16300 Mack Ave. (West of Cadieux), Grosse Pointe Park. The family will also receive friends in St. John Armenian Church, 22001 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield, Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial tributes to St. John Armenian Church or the Grosse Pointe Foundation for Public Education.

Arrangements in care of SIMON JAVIZIAN FUNERAL HOME, 248-626-7815.

View her obituary and leave a loving remembrance at www.SJavizian.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
