Sarah "Sally" Rodgers
- - Sally passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on April 15, 2020, at the age of 92. Lifelong resident of Metro Detroit. Beloved wife of Louis for 70 years. Loving mother of Lisa (Tim Bradley), Marty (Renee) and Tricia (Dave Bembas) and the late Gary (Leslie). Cherished "Nanny" of 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Patricia O'Hara, Rosemary Lynch (the late Edward) and Patrick O'Hara Jr. (Nancy). A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial tributes to Capuchins Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliot St., Detroit, Michigan 48207 or The .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020