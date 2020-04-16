Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah "Sally" Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah "Sally" Rodgers Obituary
Sarah "Sally" Rodgers

- - Sally passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on April 15, 2020, at the age of 92. Lifelong resident of Metro Detroit. Beloved wife of Louis for 70 years. Loving mother of Lisa (Tim Bradley), Marty (Renee) and Tricia (Dave Bembas) and the late Gary (Leslie). Cherished "Nanny" of 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Patricia O'Hara, Rosemary Lynch (the late Edward) and Patrick O'Hara Jr. (Nancy). A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial tributes to Capuchins Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliot St., Detroit, Michigan 48207 or The .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -