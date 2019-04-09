|
|
Dr. Saul Margules
West Bloomfield - Dr. Saul Margules, 94, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 08 April 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lenamyra Margules. Cherished father of Dr. Daniel Margules, Rachel (Steven Balan) Margules and the late Royal Margules. Proud grandfather of Sean (Diane) Margules, Timothy Margules, Eric (Syema Ailia) Margules, Kimberly (Trey) Mitchell, Rebecca Margules, Luke Margules, and Joshua, Andy and Melissa Balan. Adoring great-grandfather of Hobbes and Arthur Mitchell. Loving brother of Philip (the late Ona) Margules, the late Lillian (the late Bernard) Kalisky, and the late Gertrude Margules. Dear brother-in-law of Irma (the late Bernard) Glaser and the late Esther Saulson. Also survived by his faithful walking companion, Buddy, and his devoted caregivers. SERVICES 3:00 P.M. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019