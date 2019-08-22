Services
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
(810) 752-2000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home
11280 32 Mile Road
Romeo, MI 48065
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St Clement Catholic Church of Romeo
343 S. Main
Romeo, MI
View Map
Scott Allen Loyd Obituary
Scott Allen Loyd

Ferndale - Scott Allen Loyd, age 57, of Ferndale, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Salesperson for CBF Consolidated Business Forms in Fraser. Survived by parents Joe and Jeannine, sister Janet (Terry) Jackson, nieces & nephews: Leah, Lauren, Ross, and Grant. Services Saturday at 10 AM at St Clement Catholic Church of Romeo (343 S. Main, Romeo Michigan 48065). Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home of Romeo. Full obituary at www.henrymmalburg.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
