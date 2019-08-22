|
Scott Allen Loyd
Ferndale - Scott Allen Loyd, age 57, of Ferndale, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Salesperson for CBF Consolidated Business Forms in Fraser. Survived by parents Joe and Jeannine, sister Janet (Terry) Jackson, nieces & nephews: Leah, Lauren, Ross, and Grant. Services Saturday at 10 AM at St Clement Catholic Church of Romeo (343 S. Main, Romeo Michigan 48065). Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home of Romeo. Full obituary at www.henrymmalburg.com
