Northville - Scott Lee Cummings, passed away April 25, 2020, at the age of 64. He was a lifelong resident of Northville. Scott is survived by his son Michael Allen, and siblings Bob Cummings Jr., Frank Rodocker, and Marcia Weaver. He was predeceased by parents Bob and Elsie (Dolly) Cummings Sr. of Northville. Scott was a graduate of Northville High School Class of 1974. He played high school baseball, football, and was in the Marching Band. He played several instruments: drums, trombone, trumpet and clarinet. Scott graduated from Schoolcraft College, earning two degrees. Scott was a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, and a member of the American Legion. He was an expert with pistol and rifle, and also shot archery. Scott's career started as a Program Analyst at Guardian Industries in Novi. He next worked at Hines Park Lincoln Dealership and then as an inspector at the Ford Motor Sheldon Road Plant in Plymouth. Scott helped coach Little League Baseball. He loved Ford cars and owned a 2007 Mustang GT convertible. Scott was also a Cigar Aficionado. Semper Fi. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family and check for a future Memorial Service at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020