Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Troy - February 15, 2019, Age 71. He was born in Chicago on July 30, 1947, the son of the late Scott and Doris (Miller) Vrooman. He grew up in Royal Oak, graduated from Kimball High School, and earned his BS and Master's degrees from Oakland University. Scott was an avid photographer, world traveler and bourbon connoisseur. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Edith Marie (Parsons) Vrooman and his life-long chosen brothers: Derek (Margaret) Blount, Terry T. (Sally) Brown, Bob (Kelly) Muller and Bob (Yvonne) Peaslee. Also surviving are sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Judy, Bill and Virginia, Barb and Don, and Jim and Kathy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Bill. Family will receive friends Saturday 1 - 5 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple & Big Beaver) Troy. Inurnment will occur privately. In lieu of flowers, Scott requested donations to Scouts BSA (formerly known as Boy Scouts) or to a .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
