Scott Hossack
Grosse Pointe Shores - Scott Edward Hossack (Scooter, Scoot-Guy), age 49 of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI passed away suddenly on May 15, 2019. He was the loving fiancée of Amy Krueger Malow and her children Alayna and Wade Malow; beloved son of Mary Lou (Kavanaugh) and (late) Ted Hossack; brother of Mary Christine Hossack (Todd), (late) Casey Hossack (Gloria) Tim Hossack (Renee), Terry Hossack (Elizabeth) and Dan Hossack (Kim); uncle to Matthew, Michelle, Marissa, Keenan, Paige, Jaden, Owen, Olivia, Harper, Jacob, Sarah and Brooklyn.
Scott grew up in Farmington Hills, MI and Old Castle, Ontario, ultimately graduating from the University of Windsor. Scott had a life-long passion for the water and boating. So much so, in 2001 he fulfilled his dream of establishing Hossack Marine located in St. Clair Shores, MI where he sold and serviced boats throughout the Great Lakes region and around the country.
Scott had a deep love for his friends and family, and a charisma about him that outshined the sun. His smile was genuine and contagious from the moment he was born, his demeanor loving and vibrant. He was extremely hard-working, always reaching for more. He was a very loyal and generous soul, always willing to help others. Scott will be deeply missed by many.
Services to be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10 a.m. Mass at St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores. Celebration of Life to follow at Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, 788 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 20 to May 21, 2019