Services
Saint Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Rd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Road
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Grosse Pointe Yacht Club
788 Lake Shore Road
Grosse Pointe Shores, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Hossack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Hossack

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Scott Hossack Obituary
Scott Hossack

Grosse Pointe Shores - Scott Edward Hossack (Scooter, Scoot-Guy), age 49 of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI passed away suddenly on May 15, 2019. He was the loving fiancée of Amy Krueger Malow and her children Alayna and Wade Malow; beloved son of Mary Lou (Kavanaugh) and (late) Ted Hossack; brother of Mary Christine Hossack (Todd), (late) Casey Hossack (Gloria) Tim Hossack (Renee), Terry Hossack (Elizabeth) and Dan Hossack (Kim); uncle to Matthew, Michelle, Marissa, Keenan, Paige, Jaden, Owen, Olivia, Harper, Jacob, Sarah and Brooklyn.

Scott grew up in Farmington Hills, MI and Old Castle, Ontario, ultimately graduating from the University of Windsor. Scott had a life-long passion for the water and boating. So much so, in 2001 he fulfilled his dream of establishing Hossack Marine located in St. Clair Shores, MI where he sold and serviced boats throughout the Great Lakes region and around the country.

Scott had a deep love for his friends and family, and a charisma about him that outshined the sun. His smile was genuine and contagious from the moment he was born, his demeanor loving and vibrant. He was extremely hard-working, always reaching for more. He was a very loyal and generous soul, always willing to help others. Scott will be deeply missed by many.

Services to be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10 a.m. Mass at St. Paul On the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores. Celebration of Life to follow at Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, 788 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Shores.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.