Sean P. O'Connor
Sean P. O'Connor

Sean P. O'Connor, age 66 passed away July 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary for 7 years. Loving father of Briana (Ian Lokey), Casey (Brian Blottie) and Alex Stanuch (Rhiannon Fox); proudest grandpa of Elinor. Sean is survived by siblings Peggy, Claire (Jim Melnik), Kevin (Laura) Pat (David Kade); sister-in-laws Elena Herrada, Julie Herrada (Michael Johnson), mother-in-law Annabelle Herrada and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to NPR or Black Lives Matter.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores MI 48081. A memorial mass will be held at St. Ambrose Thursday, July 23 11:00am. 15020 Hampton Rd., Grosse Pointe Park MI 48230




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
