Sebastian Bergamo
Sebastian Bergamo

Clinton Township - Bergamo, Sebastian, age 89, September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lou. Dear father of Dario, David (Patrina), and the late Michael. Loving grandfather of Danielle (Thomas), Dayna (Joseph), Alexa (Michael), Patrina (Anthony), Marina, Kristopher, and Sonny. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. On Tuesday, September 15th, family will receive friends and visitors at St. Bonaventure Fr. Solanus Casey Center, 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit 48207, at 10 am until 11 am funeral mass. Memorial luncheon immediately following service. Memorial contributions to the Capuchins Detroit preferred. Please share a memory at ahpeters.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Fr. Solanus Casey Center
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Fr. Solanus Casey Center
