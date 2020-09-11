Sebastian Bergamo
Clinton Township - Bergamo, Sebastian, age 89, September 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lou. Dear father of Dario, David (Patrina), and the late Michael. Loving grandfather of Danielle (Thomas), Dayna (Joseph), Alexa (Michael), Patrina (Anthony), Marina, Kristopher, and Sonny. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren. On Tuesday, September 15th, family will receive friends and visitors at St. Bonaventure Fr. Solanus Casey Center, 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit 48207, at 10 am until 11 am funeral mass. Memorial luncheon immediately following service. Memorial contributions to the Capuchins Detroit preferred. Please share a memory at ahpeters.com