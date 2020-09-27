Sebastian "Nick" Coppola
Sterling Heights - COPPOLA, Sebastian. September 26, 2020. Age 84. Beloved husband of Lydia. Dearest father of Roseanne, Christina (Neil) Hanna, and Elena (Tim) LeQuier. Proud and loving grandfather of Neil Sebastian, Mia Rosa, Katherine Marie, and Nathaniel DeLuca. Loving brother of Vito (Kim) Coppola, and the late Anna (the late Nino) Campo. Instate 9am Monday October 5, at St Rene Goupil Catholic Parish, 35955 Ryan Rd, Sterling Heights, until time of 9:30am funeral Mass. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcatera.com